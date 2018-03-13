Inseparable Oregon Zoo hippos are moving to Texas

Bubbles the hippo enjoys a swim at the Oregon Zoo. (Photo by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo)

Two hippos, nicknamed Bubbles and Poppy, will soon move from the Oregon Zoo to Texas.

The pair has been at the zoo for almost 24 years, but it's time to goodbye to Rose City hippos Mukenko and Kiboko. Their last day in Portland will be Sunday.

The hippos will be moving to the Fort Worth Zoo's brand-new African Savanna area.

"Even though it's hard for us to say goodbye, this is a great move for Poppy and Bubbles and we are really happy for them," Curator Becca Van Beek, who oversees the Oregon Zoo's Africa area said. "Hippos spend around two-thirds of their time submerged in water, and the new river feature at the Fort Worth Zoo looks amazing."

Visitors can see the pair at the zoo until Sunday and the zoo has added keeper talks every day at 11:30 a.m. before their departure.

Mukenko, aka Poppy, was born in May 1993 at the San Francisco Zoo. Her name means "volcano." Meanwhile, Kiboko, aka Bubbles, was born in July 1993 at the San Antonio Zoo. Her name means "hippo" in Swahili.

Both moved to the Oregon Zoo in 1994 and have been best friends ever since.

Poppy and Bubbles leaving for the South is a necessary move, according to the Oregon Zoo.

The zoo is preparing to break ground on an expanded habitat for rhinos, so the hippos are moving before that project.

