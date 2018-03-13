Man dies at hospital after being hit by car in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Man dies at hospital after being hit by car in SE Portland

A man who was hit by a car in southeast Portland died at the hospital.

Wes W. Hatton, 65, of Portland, died Saturday from the injuries he sustained in Friday’s collision, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Southeast 30th Avenue and Belmont Street at 7:54 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said Hatton was crossing Belmont Street on the east side of 30th Avenue in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a man driving a Toyota Echo.

The driver was turning from southbound 30th Avenue to eastbound Belmont Street.

The driver remained at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, according to police. The case will be presented to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of possible charges.

The deadly collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070.

