Fire damages Hale’s Restaurant in Milwaukie area

An early morning fire caused damage to Hale’s Restaurant in the Milwaukie area.

A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant on the 17000 block of McLoughlin Boulevard at 2:27 a.m.

Clackamas Fire District #1 responded to the scene and determined the fire was burning in the attic. The fire was brought under control by 2:59 a.m.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area, with the dining room sustaining only smoke damage.

There were no injuries in connection with the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, but they believe it started in a storage room in the kitchen.

Hale’s opened at that location in 1993. A Hillsboro location has been in operation since 1971.

