Man dies at hospital after being hit by minivan in SE Portland

A man who was hit by a minivan in southeast Portland died at the hospital Monday.

Fuk K. Chan, 74, died Monday from the injuries sustained in Sunday’s crash, according to police.

Portland police officers responded to the report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 11500 block of Southeast Division Street.

Police believe Chan was crossing the street at Southeast Division when he was hit by a minivan that was traveling eastbound.

The driver remained at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division's Major Crash Team continues to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov

The investigation will be presented to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for review and consideration upon completion.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.