Overnight event, new robot exhibit coming to OMSI

Are you ever too old for a science lesson? Not at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry!

First, OMSI is inviting adults 21 and older to to eat, drink and spend the night.

MORE photojournalist James Sparks learned about the fun to come with “OMSI All Night: An Adult Sleepover,” the museum’s first event of its kind.

You might be familiar with “OMSI After Dark,” which is a kid-free time for museum visiting, but “All Night” takes on all the dark hours.

OMSI expects about 150 guests for the sleepover, which is Friday April 13.

Also, another new experience that is coming to OSMI is “Robot Revolution.”

The exhibit opens Saturday and runs through Sept. 3.

It focuses on a range of robots and the advancements being made in the field of robotics.

