Suspicious package investigation ends with no threat at Washington Co. courthouse

The Washington County courthouse in Hillsboro was partially evacuated Tuesday due to a suspicious package investigation, but the situation ended with no threat to the community.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported at 12:45 p.m. that deputies were responding to the scene near North First Avenue.

The package, which was described by deputies as suspicious, was located on the sidewalk.

The sheriff’s office tweeted video of a robot being used to investigate the package. The Portland Police Bureau bomb squad was also called out to the scene.

Sheriff’s Office Robot Team assists @HillsboroPolice with suspicious package at courthouse. Portland bomb squad enroute. Plz avoid area pic.twitter.com/axDBYWcMup — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) March 13, 2018

People were advised to avoid the area.

By around 2 p.m., it was determined the item was not a bomb, but instead appeared to be someone's lunch, according to deputies.

All County Buildings back open to employees now. Open to the public at 3:00pm. No bomb found, someone is without their lunch today. pic.twitter.com/URUjhyXfB7 — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) March 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.