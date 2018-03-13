Suspicious package investigation leads to evacuation at Washingt - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspicious package investigation leads to evacuation at Washington Co. courthouse

Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

The Washington County courthouse in Hillsboro was partially evacuated Tuesday due to a suspicious package investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported at 12:45 p.m. that deputies were responding to the scene near North First Avenue.

The package, which was described by deputies as suspicious, was located on the sidewalk.

The sheriff’s office tweeted video of a robot being used to investigate the package. The Portland Police Bureau bomb squad was also called out to the scene.

People were advised to avoid the area.

FOX 12 will update this story when more information is released.

