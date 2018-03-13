Beaverton named a great town to visit this year by TripAdvisor

There are plenty of places in Oregon to travel, and a local city just got some recognition as a “great town” to visit for 2018.

On its list of “16 Great Towns to Visit in 2018” released last week, TripAdvisor chose places from “Arkansas to Oregon” as “remarkable American towns for 2018 vacations” and included Beaverton.

In its list entry, TripAdvisor said Beaverton “boasts its own unique restaurant scene serving up a diverse range of international flavors.”

TripAdvisor also listed the city’s Farmers Market and Celebration of Creativity as highlights.

For TripAdvisor’s full list, check it out here.

This ranking isn’t Beaverton’s only recent appearance in the spotlight. Back in September, Money magazine picked Beaverton as one of best places to live in the country.

