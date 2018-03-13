Firefighters focus on hot spots, EPA monitoring air quality after NE Portland car yard fire

The Environmental Protection Agency is continuing to monitor the air quality in the evacuation zone after a major car yard fire in northeast Portland.

An evacuation notice was issued Monday night from Northeast 60th Avenue to 76th Avenue between Alberta Street and Columbia Boulevard. The evacuation zone was reduced Tuesday morning to 72nd Avenue to 76th Avenue between Alberta Street and Killingsworth Street.

Around 140 people stayed in a shelter overnight. Multnomah County Health workers estimate that likely represents about 10 percent of those who evacuated their homes due to the fire and air quality concerns.

The shelter was set to remain open through at least Wednesday, according to an American Red Cross spokeswoman.

An EPA spokesman said Tuesday that the air quality is being tested every hour. By late Tuesday afternoon, tests showed levels were returning to normal, but the evacuation order remained in placed pending further testing.

EPA is measuring the air every hour. Some evacuations still in place and may be lifted tonight. Depends on what the EPA sensors detect. — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) March 13, 2018

The fire started in a car yard near Northeast 75th Avenue and Killingsworth Street on Monday morning. It eventually went to fire alarms and sent thick, dark smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.

A duplex and two single-family homes were destroyed in the fire. No people were injured, but 16 pet cats were killed.

Latest update 4 homes lost. A duplex and two houses. Downgraded from 8 homes yesterday. Fire is out but crews still looking for hot spots. pic.twitter.com/pdktO4OtAB — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) March 13, 2018

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A Portland Fire & Rescue spokeswoman said investigators were at the scene for several hours Tuesday and believe they have narrowed down the area where the fire started.

Firefighters said the fire was “basically out” by Tuesday afternoon, but crews were going to remain at the scene to make sure it didn’t flare up again overnight.

