Firefighters focus on hot spots, evacuation notice lifted after NE Portland car yard fire

An evacuation notice has been lifted for the area around a car yard fire in northeast Portland. 

An evacuation notice was issued Monday night from Northeast 60th Avenue to 76th Avenue between Alberta Street and Columbia Boulevard. The evacuation zone was reduced Tuesday morning to 72nd Avenue to 76th Avenue between Alberta Street and Killingsworth Street.

Around 140 people stayed in a shelter overnight. Multnomah County Health workers estimate that likely represents about 10 percent of those who evacuated their homes due to the fire and air quality concerns.

An EPA spokesman said Tuesday that the air quality was being tested every hour. 

Just before 5 p.m. the evacuation notice was completely lifted after the EPA declared an "all clear" after repeated monitoring showed air quality had returned to healthy levels.

The fire started in a car yard near Northeast 75th Avenue and Killingsworth Street on Monday morning. It eventually went to fire alarms and sent thick, dark smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.

A duplex and two single-family homes were destroyed in the fire. No people were injured, but 16 pet cats were killed.

Tania Snedeker and her family lost their home in the fire.

“We just grabbed the kids and left everything back,” she said.

Snedeker hasn’t been back to look at what remains of their home. She said many people have stepped up with clothes and diapers to help them get by.

A GoFundMe account has also been started to assist the family.

“A lot of stuff that was lost can be replaced and there is some stuff that can’t,” she said. “There is a lot of things, I don’t care what amount of money I have, it just cannot be replaced.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A Portland Fire & Rescue spokeswoman said investigators were at the scene for several hours Tuesday and believe they have narrowed down the area where the fire started.

Firefighters said the fire was “basically out” by Tuesday afternoon, but crews were going to remain at the scene to make sure it didn’t flare up again overnight.

