Missing 60-year-old Vancouver man found safe

A missing Vancouver man has been found safe.

Vancouver police asked for the public's help in locating Mark Lee Morgenthaler on Monday.

Officers said he was last seen when he left his mother's residence in northeast Portland.

By Tuesday afternoon, officers said they had located Morgenthaler and reported that he was safe.

No other details were released about the case.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.