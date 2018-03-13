Gresham police searching for missing 15-year-old autistic boy - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham police searching for missing 15-year-old autistic boy

Posted: Updated:
Lucas Cole (Image: Gresham Police Department) Lucas Cole (Image: Gresham Police Department)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Gresham police are asking for the public’s help in locating an autistic 15-year-old boy last seen on Monday.

Lucas Cole was last seen leaving Gresham High School on Monday but never made it home.

Police said he might have been seen on the Springwater Trail Monday night, but said that Cole doesn't have a phone or use social media.

Police describe him as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, maroon sweats and a green backpack, according to police.

No other details were released by police.

Anyone knowing of Cole's whereabouts can call the non-emergency police dispatch line at 503-823-3333

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.