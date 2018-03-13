Missing 15-year-old Gresham boy returns home safe

Gresham police said an autistic 15-year-old who was last seen on Monday has returned home safe.

Lucas Cole was last seen leaving Gresham High School on Monday but never made it home.

Gresham police tweeted Wednesday morning that Cole had been seen by a high school staff member on Southeast Dowsett near the Springwater Trail around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Around 8:03 p.m., police said Cole had returned home on his own and is safe. Officers are talking with his guardians to determine where he had been the last couple of days.

