Hillsboro man dies after head-on Hwy 18 crash in Lincoln County

A Hillsboro man died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 near Rose Lodge.

Oregon State Troopers responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m. Monday and during the investigation they learned of a van crashing head-on into a FedEx truck.

The driver of the minivan, Ulysses Semsem, 58, from Hillsboro, was traveling eastbound when he failed to ride a sweeping curve, according to police.

Police said Semsem then crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a FedEx truck that was traveling west.

Medical personnel pronounced Semsem dead at the scene.



The FedEx truck stopped about 75 feet away and down into a creek feeding into the Salmon River.

The driver and passenger of the FedEx truck were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.



The Highway was closed for five hours, before the reopening of one lane.

A HazMat Team is working on cleaning up fuel and fluid spill from the truck.

