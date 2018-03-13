Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision involving MAX train - KPTV - FOX 12

Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision involving MAX train in SE Portland

A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after a collision involving a MAX train in southeast Portland.

Emergency crews responded to the 3300 block of Southeast 17th Avenue near Powell Boulevard at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the person on the bike sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The MAX Orange Line was delayed with shuttle buses serving the areas between Southeast 12th Avenue and Clinton Street and Southeast Park Avenue.

No details were immediately available about what led to the crash.

