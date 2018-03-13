Madison High School selects 2018 Rose Festival Court princess

Madison High School announced its 2018 Rose Festival Court princess on Tuesday.

Stephanie Vo-Nguyen is a senior and plans to attend the University of Oregon and pursue a career in public policy with the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon.

Vo-Nguyen participates in the Madison Singers Choir and Chamber Choir. When she's not singing, she often spends her spare time strumming her ukulele.

Her favorite place to visit in Portland is the waterfront and Saturday Market, and her favorite Rose Festival event is the Junior Parade, because she said, "it gives children the opportunity to dress up, dance, paint their faces, grab their instruments, and most importantly, to be recognized as members of their communities."

The 2018 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

