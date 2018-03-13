Lake Oswego store staff helping co-worker severely injured in suspected hit-and-run crash

Employees at a Lake Oswego grocery store are rallying around their co-worker after being severely injured by a suspected drunken hit-and-run driver.



Peter Sollom manages the Palisades Market. He was out to dinner with co-workers last Tuesday night when they heard that Mohamed Fawad Mohammadi was in a crash. Mohammadi works in the store’s deli and he was hurt badly.



“You know, it really shocked us. It surprised us. We didn’t really hear how horrific it was until a little bit later,” said Sollom. “His hip’s all busted. One of his legs is completely destroyed, a broken back.”



Mohammadi, his wife and their young son were visiting Lincoln City when police say Perry Nicolopoulos backed into them in a parking lot. Mohammadi got out to exchange information, but investigators say Nicolopoulos rammed into Mohammadi two more times, pinning him between the cars.

Mohammadi yelled at his wife to take the baby and run while Nicolopoulos allegedly took off. Gas station attendant Mikel Creswell saw the whole thing.



“That guy was out for blood,” Creswell told FOX 12 last week. “The guy that was hit, he was lying on the ground, he had a big gash on his leg.”



Police caught Nicolopoulos minutes later and eventually charged him with DUI, attempted murder and more. Mohammadi was transported by Life Flight to a Portland hospital.



Right away, Sollom and his staff set up a GoFundMe page and put a flier up in the store — anything to help their friend.



“I always thought of us as a family here, but when tragedy really hit, we kind of stepped up and took it to another level. So it’s been really special seeing everybody come together.”



After just a few days, people have donated more than $21,000. Sollom is so grateful and he has a message for Mohammadi.



“It’s going to be a long, hard battle for you, but we’re always going to be here for you," Sollom said.



Mohammadi emigrated to the U.S. from Afghanistan about three years ago where he worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military. As of Tuesday night, he was still being treated in the intensive care unit at Emanuel Hospital.

