Former Portland protest leader guilty in separate sex abuse cases

A former Portland protest leader is guilty in two separate sex abuse cases.

Micah Rhodes, 24, was convicted by a jury on the charge of second-degree sex abuse in Washington County on Friday. On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sex abuse in Multnomah County.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Crimes Unit said Rhodes had sexual contact with an underage boy in Multnomah County and an underage girl in Washington County.

Court documents state he met the 17-year-old boy via an app in 2015 and admitted knowing the age of the teen.

Court records show Rhodes was ordered to register as a sex offender out of Washington County dating back to 2009 when he was a juvenile.

Rhodes was at the forefront of numerous protests in Portland after the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump. Rhodes spoke at a press conference in November 2016 at City Hall with then-Mayor Charlie Hales and then-Police Chief Mike Marshman.

Rhodes was arrested that same month during a protest that involved Portland students walking out of class.

Rhodes is scheduled to be sentenced in Washington County on May 24 and in Multnomah County on June 5.

