Police: Trio from Portland, Salem arrested with ‘large amounts’ of heroin, meth on Oregon coast

Jeremy Sweet and Gregory Handsaker, jail booking photos. No jail booking photo available for Erin Mesa. (Courtesy: Lincoln County Jail)

Two people from Portland and a third suspect from Salem were caught and arrested after leaving heroin behind at a Newport hotel, according to police.

Officers located a vehicle associated with the hotel guests on the 300 block of North Coast Highway.

The officers concealed themselves in the area to watch the suspects and said they witnessed several hand-to-hand drug deals.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle led to the discovery of “large amounts” of heroin, methamphetamine, packaging materials, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and cash, according to investigators.

Gregory Joseph Handsaker, 28, of Salem, was arrested on charges of delivery, manufacturing and possession of heroin and possession of meth.

Erin Elizabeth Mesa, 31, of Portland, was arrested on charges of delivery and possession of heroin.

Jeremy Emmett Sweet, 26, of Portland, was arrested on charges of delivery, manufacturing and possession of heroin.

