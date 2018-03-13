Deputies: Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Aloha

A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after he stabbed another man at an Aloha apartment complex.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said at 8:11 a.m. they responded to the report of an assault at an apartment complex, located at 187000 Southwest Farmington Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 42-year-old man in his apartment with several stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as Matthew Erb, fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies, with the help of a Beaverton Police K9, searched the area for Erb. Initial search efforts were not successful.

The sheriff's office said a detective found Erb at a bus stop at Southwest 198th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road at 11:33 a.m. Erb was arrested without incident.

Erb was lodged into the Washington County Jail and is being charged with attempted murder, violation of a restraining order and an unrelated warrant for DUII. His bail is set at $280,000.

