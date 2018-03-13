Deputies: Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Al - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Aloha

Posted: Updated:
Matthew Erb, jail booking photo (Washington County Sheriff's Office) Matthew Erb, jail booking photo (Washington County Sheriff's Office)
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after he stabbed another man at an Aloha apartment complex.

Washington County Sheriff's Office said at 8:11 a.m. they responded to the report of an assault at an apartment complex, located at 187000 Southwest Farmington Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 42-year-old man in his apartment with several stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as Matthew Erb, fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies, with the help of a Beaverton Police K9, searched the area for Erb. Initial search efforts were not successful. 

The sheriff's office said a detective found Erb at a bus stop at Southwest 198th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road at 11:33 a.m. Erb was arrested without incident.

Erb was lodged into the Washington County Jail and is being charged with attempted murder, violation of a restraining order and an unrelated warrant for DUII. His bail is set at $280,000.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.