Police arrest three suspects involved in SE Portland carjacking

Portland police have arrested three suspects involved in a carjacking that happened last week.

On March 8, officers responded to the report of a carjacking near Southeast 117th Avenue and Southeast Alder Street involving a father and his 17-year-old son. The victims said three men got away in their silver 2014 Subaru Forester.

At 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Southeast 123rd Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they learned it was the vehicle that had been taken in the carjacking reported on March 8.

Police said officers remained near the stolen Subaru but out of sight. During that time, they observed three juveniles enter the vehicle and drive away.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled from police. As officers pursued the vehicle, the driver crashed into a parked and unoccupied Subaru Outback in the 4100 block of Southeast 102nd Avenue.

Police said after the crash, the three juveniles ran from the scene.

Officers, along with a K9 team, searched the neighborhood and located the suspects hiding in the 4000 block of Southeast 104th Avenue. The suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The names of the suspects and charges they are facing will be released once they are lodged into the appropriate correctional facilities.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the stolen vehicle should contact Detective Heidi Housley at 503-823-0400 or Heidi.Housley@portlandoregon.gov

