Police identify 20-year-old man shot and killed by officers in Hillsboro

Hillsboro police said 20-year-old Daniel Stacey Reynolds was shot and killed by officers when they encountered him with a shotgun late Saturday night.

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a domestic call in the 2000 block of Southeast 54th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say Reynolds walked out of the home with a shotgun. Investigators say there was an exchange of gunfire, and Reynolds was killed. No officers were hurt.

The Hillsboro Police Department identified the officers involved in the shooting as Officer Mike Abshier, a 4-year veteran with the department; Sergeant Stephen Beaver, a 23-year veteran with the department; Officer Justin Hubenette, a 19-year veteran with the department; and Officer Michael Piper, who has been with the department for 10 months.

The Washington County Majors Crimes Team is continuing the investigation into the shooting.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.