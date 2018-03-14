On the Go with Joe for Pi Day

Every Pi Day, folks usually think to celebrate with edible pie.

Pi Day is March 14 for the mathematical constant.

For the occasion, pizza and pies are common treats.

Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego.

Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday.

Celebrating #PiDay with some pizza pie at @pizzeriasullago . The latest offering from Chef Nick Ford- including his legendary KALE PIZZA! Yeah, I said it! Live on @fox12oregon ! pic.twitter.com/Y7BxIqhBRB — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) March 14, 2018

