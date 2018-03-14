On the Go with Joe for Pi Day - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe for Pi Day

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) -

Every Pi Day, folks usually think to celebrate with edible pie.

Pi Day is March 14 for the mathematical constant.

For the occasion, pizza and pies are common treats.

Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego.

Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

  • On The Go With JoeOn The Go With JoeMore>>

  • On the Go with Joe for Pi Day

    On the Go with Joe for Pi Day

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:13:46 GMT

    Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego. Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday. 

    More >

    Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego. Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday. 

    More >

  • On the Go with Joe at Moberi

    On the Go with Joe at Moberi

    Monday, March 12 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-03-12 16:00:31 GMT

    The local company known for it's pedal-produced smoothies has opened a new location in North Portland.  

    More >

    The local company known for it's pedal-produced smoothies has opened a new location in North Portland.  

    More >

  • On the Go with Joe at Voyage to Vietnam

    On the Go with Joe at Voyage to Vietnam

    Friday, March 9 2018 11:35 AM EST2018-03-09 16:35:26 GMT

    There’s an easy way to give a child an international education right now without leaving Portland. 

    More >

    There’s an easy way to give a child an international education right now without leaving Portland. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.