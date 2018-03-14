On the Go with Joe for Pi Day

Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego. Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday.More >
The local company known for it's pedal-produced smoothies has opened a new location in North Portland.More >
There’s an easy way to give a child an international education right now without leaving Portland.More >
Want to feel the burn? A new fitness studio in Vancouver promises its clients will get a great workout in less than an hour.More >
A popular spot in Gresham just got sweeter with a new, larger location.More >
Portland Fire & Rescue is celebrating a new museum that honors past firefighting in the Rose City.More >
For local horse lovers, there’s an event this weekend you’ll want to race over to check out.More >
An annual event for Portland’s culinary scene has returned and food-loving fans might have to loosen their belts.More >
After 15 years of bottling wines, Wine By Joe has gone metal - for wine in cans that is.More >
A member of the U.S. Air Force in Washington state fatally shot his two young children and his wife before killing himself.More >
Two people from Portland and a third suspect from Salem were caught and arrested after leaving heroin behind at a Newport hotel, according to police.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
Hillsboro police said 20-year-old Daniel Stacey Reynolds was shot and killed by officers when they encountered him with a shotgun late Saturday night.More >
A Kirkland, Washington woman has a documentary out that tackles the topic of death with dignity through her parents' love story. The two died within hours of each other, in a decision that they made together.More >
A Dallas-bound flight made an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport, sending panicked passengers leaping from a wing onto the tarmacMore >
Stephen Hawking, the brilliant British theoretical physicist who overcame a debilitating disease to publish wildly popular books probing the mysteries of the universe, has died, according to a family spokesman. He was 76.More >
A teacher accidentally fired a pistol inside a California classroom while lecturing about public safety, police said.More >
Portland police have arrested three suspects involved in a carjacking that happened last week.More >
For the first time, Multnomah County is accepting a candidate filing for a public position who identifies as "non-binary."More >
