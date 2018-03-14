Crews respond to NE Portland house fire, person hospitalized

A person was hospitalized after being rescued from a house fire in northeast Portland Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home at the corner of Northeast 48th Avenue and Brazee Street around 6:45 a.m. after a jogger saw the windows appeared to be blacked out.

The jogger told emergency responders they banged on the door and got no response, so they called 911.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the scene and found a person inside, believed to be a woman. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition. Her current condition is not known.

FOX 12 also learned a pet may have been killed in the fire.

PF&R said the fire was a “room and contents” fire - meaning the structure of the home didn’t burn, but instead an object inside a room caught fire and was burning.

Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

Investigators responded to the scene to figure out the cause of the fire.

