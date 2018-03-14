Police: Suspect arrested after injuring woman in SE Portland store stabbing

A suspect armed with a knife was taken into custody after he threatened a woman working at a store in southeast Portland Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 6:44 a.m. to a report of a male suspect threatening a female employee at Everyday Food Mart, located at 7020 Southeast Foster Road.

He was armed with a knife.

When officers were on their way to the scene, they learned the suspect had injured the woman with the knife.

Once police arrived at Everyday Food Mart, they found the victim detaining the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and will be booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect's identity and charges will be released by police once he is in jail.

Police are asking anyone with information about the assault to contact detectives at 503-823-0479.

