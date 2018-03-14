Students in Portland metro area protest gun violence in walkout - KPTV - FOX 12

Students in Portland metro area protest gun violence in walkout

Thousands of students across the Portland metro area participated in a collective school walkout Wednesday morning to protest gun violence.

Wednesday, called “National Walkout Day," marked one month since the deadly shooting a high school in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed in the Valentine’s Day massacre.

Local students left their classrooms at 10 a.m. for a 17-minute walkout, honoring each shooting victim with a minute of demonstration. 

FOX 12 had reporters at three schools: McLoughlin Middle School in Vancouver, Roosevelt High School in north Portland and Reynolds High School in Troutdale.

AIR 12 also flew over several more local schools.

Students of various ages participated in the walkout, from elementary to high schools.

Governor Kate Brown joined students at Roosevelt High School.

On Tuesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued a letter of support to students

