Students in Portland metro area protest gun violence in walkout

Thousands of students across the Portland metro area participated in a collective school walkout Wednesday morning to protest gun violence.

Wednesday, called “National Walkout Day," marked one month since the deadly shooting a high school in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed in the Valentine’s Day massacre.

Local students left their classrooms at 10 a.m. for a 17-minute walkout, honoring each shooting victim with a minute of demonstration.

FOX 12 had reporters at three schools: McLoughlin Middle School in Vancouver, Roosevelt High School in north Portland and Reynolds High School in Troutdale.

6th, 7th & 8th graders at McLoughlin Middle School in Vancouver participate in #NationalWalkoutDay, honoring the lives lost in #ParklandSchoolShooting. A smaller group stayed behind for a moment of silence. #ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/aoE32zBXJy — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) March 14, 2018

AIR 12 also flew over several more local schools.

Students of various ages participated in the walkout, from elementary to high schools.

Signs at @PPSConnect Roosevelt student led event. Solidarity with Florida HS students. Sorrow. Anger that their peers lost their lives at a high school. These young people are saying they want action. pic.twitter.com/4DIkK9WpUt — Portland Public Sch. (@PPSConnect) March 14, 2018

Governor Kate Brown joined students at Roosevelt High School.

Roosevelt HS students joining youth across the nation calling for real change to stop senseless gun violence. #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/ltLO44xkn0 — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) March 14, 2018

So proud of Oregon students and encouraged by the youth led movement to end gun violence. #NationalWalkoutDay #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/HdZDYTbpPf — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) March 14, 2018

On Tuesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler issued a letter of support to students.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.