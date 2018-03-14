Police: Man accused of sex abuse arrested in Beaverton, more vic - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man accused of sex abuse arrested in Beaverton, more victims possible

Posted: Updated:
Reachana Chan booking photo Reachana Chan booking photo
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Beaverton police said they arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly having unwanted sexual contact with two teenage victims.  

According to investigators, Reachana Chan of Beaverton is accused sexually abusing two girls. 

Police said both victims were 16 while Chan was 20 in November 2014 and April 2015. Chan allegedly met the victims online and convinced them to meet in person, police said.

Chan was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces one count of second-degree sex abuse, four counts of third-degree sex abuse and one count of luring of a minor. 

Police said they believe due to the alleged nature in which Chan contacted the girls, there may be additional victims.

Officers are asking any additional victims to call 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

