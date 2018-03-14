Police searching for NW Portland bank robbery suspect

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery in northwest Portland on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Columbia Bank, located at 1211 Northwest Glisan Street, around 9:50 a.m.

Police spoke with employees who told them the suspect entered the credit union and displayed a note demanding money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash the suspect left the location without incident.

Officers said no one was injured. They searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man in his late 40s to early 50s, 5 feet 10 inches tall and clean shaven.

Robbery detail detectives and FBI will continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov.

