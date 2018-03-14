Fire destroys mobile home in Cornelius

A mobile home caught fire and collapsed in Cornelius Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Southwest Gnos Road after a neighbor called at 10:55 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a fully-involved fire at a single-wide mobile home.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Photos from our fire on SW Gnos Road. PIO is on scene with spotty cell service. pic.twitter.com/zHTxvkIcZC — Cornelius FD(Oregon) (@CorneliusFire) March 14, 2018

The cause of the fire is not known.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.