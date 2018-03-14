Fire destroys mobile home in Cornelius - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire destroys mobile home in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) -

A mobile home caught fire and collapsed in Cornelius Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Southwest Gnos Road after a neighbor called at 10:55 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a fully-involved fire at a single-wide mobile home.  

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known.

