Annie Pies on Pi Day - KPTV - FOX 12


Annie Pies on Pi Day

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

It’s the tastiest way to celebration Pi Day – with pie! Annie Portlock of Annie Pies started baking her famous, bite-sized pies in 2010 as a CSP (Community Supported Pie). Today, she sells her pies online and through catering events. When asked what she likes about pies, Annie told MORE’s Molly Riehl she “loves the nostalgia of them,” and that she can “take you to a place with a single bite.”

In celebration of Pi Day, Annie will be serving her pies tonight at The Nightwood Society’s Pi Day Party -- an all-you-can-eat pie buffet.

Links: http://www.iloveanniepies.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/147810379233576/

