Police: Beaverton man arrested for mail, identity theft

Police arrested a Beaverton man on March 6 for stealing mail from homes in Portland and Scappoose.

Scappoose Police Department said an officer located a suspicious vehicle on Em Watts Road near the Scappoose Middle School at about 2:40 a.m. The officer determined the Washington plate on the vehicle was stolen.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Andrey MacCracken, of Beaverton.

Police said during the investigation, MacCracken was found with several pieces of stolen mail from homes in Scappoose and Portland. Officers also found a butterfly knife and methamphetamines.

MacCracken was arrested and lodged into the Columbia County Jail for mail theft, aggravated identity theft, felon in possession of weapon, possession of burglary tools, PCS methamphetamines, forgery in the first degree, and criminal possession of forged instruments.

After a grand jury review, MacCracken is now facing charges of 21 counts of mail theft, three counts of identity theft, unlawful use of a vehicle, forgery in the second degree, theft in the second degree, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

