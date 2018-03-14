Man pleads guilty for 2016 Washington Co. murder, sentenced to 20 years

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to killing a Washington County man outside of his home in 2016.

Michael Troxell pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon in the killing of Abdul Jamil Kamawal in February 2016.

Deputies said Kamawal’s body was found near a home under construction and was partially hidden under some straw in the Metzger neighborhood.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue administered lifesaving efforts to Abdul Jamil Kamawal, 68, but Kamawal was pronounced dead a short time after.

Kamawal's former coworker at the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation remembered him in 2016.

“The word that came up over and over again was kind,” Melissa De Lyser said. “People said over and over again how much better they were for having known him.”

Troxell was sentenced to 20 years in prison with no possibility of an early release.

