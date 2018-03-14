Franklin High School crowns 2018 Rose Festival Court princess

Franklin High School announced its 2018 Rose Festival Court princess on Wednesday.

Amaya Gustave is a junior and plans to attend a four-year university, then go to veterinary school, and have a career as a veterinarian.

Gustave is a member of OSAC and the Black Student Union. In her free time, she says she loves to re-watch episodes of "The Office," read fiction novels, and work out to relieve stress.

She said her favorite Rose Festival event is the Starlight Parade.

"My mom and I always make it a tradition to set up our chairs early and get out our snacks in order to see the beautiful floats, and really get a feel for our amazing community," Gustave said.

The 2018 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

