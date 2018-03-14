Gaston woman who shot boyfriend in the leg sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison

A Gaston woman who was arrested for shooting her boyfriend in the leg during an argument was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

Shannon Main pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree and was sentence to five years and 10 months in prison.

Main was arrested on Nov. 13, 2017 after deputies responded to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon in the 1200 block of Southwest Tanner Creek Road outside of Gaston just before 8:30 p.m.

Deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound to his left leg and a cut on his head.

Main was arrested and taken to Washington County jail on charges of assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

The charge of unlawful use of a weapon was dismissed and assault in the first degree was reduced.

Main originally pleaded not guilty in November but changed her plea on Wednesday.

