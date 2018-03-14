Police: Suspect arrested after robbery at jewelry store in NW Portland

Police arrested a suspect Wednesday afternoon after he robbed Aylee & Co. in northwest Portland.

Officers responded to the jewelry store, located at 1408 Northwest 23rd Avenue, at 3:14 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned the suspect entered the store and demanded money and other items while implying he had a handgun. After he obtained cash and other items, the suspect left the store without incident.

Officers, with the help of a K9 team, searched the neighborhood for the suspect and were alerted to where the suspect may be hiding by a community member.

The suspect was located and taken into custody.

Police said officers found evidence of the robbery where the suspect was hiding.

The suspect's name and his charges will be released after he is lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.