Inmate at NE Portland jail back in custody after escape attempt

An inmate at a northeast Portland jail is back in custody after he was found in the ceiling.

At about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, staff at the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Inverness Jail discovered that inmate Robert Thomas Arrington, 29, was unaccounted for during a routine check.

Staff placed the jail on lockdown, which is standard procedure, and began to search for him.

The MCSO Corrections Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the facility to support search operations along with MCSO patrol unit deputies to assist with a perimeter around the jail.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Corrections Chief Deputy Derrick Peterson also responded to the facility to help coordinate search efforts.

At about 4:30 p.m., Arrington was found inside the building and was taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies said Arrington accessed the interior ceiling area through a hatch but was never able to get outside.

There is no word on what charges he may face now.

Multnomah County facilities management personnel are working with staff to inspect the building and begin any necessary repairs.

Deputies said there were no injuries during the incident and the public was never in danger.

