Police searching for suspect in SE Portland after robbery, pursuit

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery led to a pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

Oregon City police responded to a robbery call at the Fred Meyer store located on Molalla Avenue around 12 p.m.

Public Information Officer Shaun Davis said a loss prevention officer confronted a shoplifter and things became physical. The loss prevention officer was not hurt.

The suspect got away and arriving officers began pursuing the suspect's vehicle.

Officers lost track of the vehicle but discovered it ditched near Southeast 92nd and Duke.

Oregon City Police, along with Oregon State Police and Portland Police, searched the neighborhood but have not located the suspect.

The suspect's vehicle was towed away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police.

