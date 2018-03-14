Hiker rescued after becoming stuck on Broughton Bluff trail

Crews rescued a hiker that became stuck on Broughton Bluff trail Wednesday night.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Corbett Fire responded to Lewis & Clark State Park at around 6:45 p.m. on the report of a hiker that was stuck.

Corbett Fire said crews located the hiker around 7:20 p.m. and were using a rope system to lower the hiker back to the trail.

Just before 7:40 p.m., crews were able to safely get the hiker on the trail and they were able to walk out.

The hiker was not injured.

