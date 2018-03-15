Franklin HS student arrested after posting Snapchat photo of gun inside school

On the day of the National School Walkout, FOX 12 learned that a 17-year-old Portland student is in custody for bringing a gun inside a high school.

Portland police said the student took a Snapchat picture of a gun in his waistband while he was inside Franklin High School.

Officers said the incident was reported to the school on Tuesday by another student who saw the photo. Officers then arrested the suspect at his home, they also recovered a gun.

Officers said the student is being lodged at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home. He is not being identified.

“It’s pretty ironic that there was a student arrested for having a gun in a school on a day where we’re protesting that exact kind of thing,” said Jem Sugnet, a senior at Franklin High School.

Earlier that day students had poured into the courtyard at Franklin High School taking part in the national walkout. But after their demonstration many students said they found out one of their own classmates brought a gun inside the building.

“That’s ironic and terrible. It doesn’t make me feel very safe in the school,” said Sugnet.

Sugnet was one of the hundreds in the crowd who chanted for peace.

“Shootings and violence in school seems to be something that happens in other communities. Coming this close is...it’s not a good feeling,” said Sugnet.

Police said the 17-year-old was inside a classroom when he used Snapchat to take a picture of himself with a gun in his waistband.

“As a teacher or a staff member, I would not want a gun in my building held by anybody,” said Maralee Greeno, a retired teacher of 35 years. “I’m really sad and sort of shocked by it."

But Greeno said she can see a silver lining in this gun scare. She said it’s the perfect example of a student seeing something and taking action, by saying something.

“I really am thankful for the maturity and the bravery because something might have happened, and if they had kept that secret, they have no idea,” said Greeno.

The principal sent out a letter on Wednesday for parents. The principal explained what happened and said, given recent events, she understand that it’s alarming and shocking news. She also wrote that she’s very thankful for the student who reported the alarming photo.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.