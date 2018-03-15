Police: Man arrested for reckless driving, eluding police in Beaverton

A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after eluding police during a traffic stop in Beaverton.

The Beaverton Police Department said at 8:34 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving on Highway 217.

The driver, identified as Fredrico Alvarez, pulled over near Southwest Roxberry Avenue and Southwest Walker Road then tried to flee the scene in his vehicle, according to police.

The officer performed a PIT maneuver on Alvarez's vehicle but was unsuccessful.

Police said Alvarez crashed his vehicle into a center median on Southwest Walker Road and fled the scene on foot.

A K9 team responded to the scene and tracked Alvarez to the area of Southwest 113th and Southwest Cabot.

According to police, Alvarez told officers he ran because he didn't have a valid license.

Alvarez was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail on charges of reckless driving, felony elude and misdemeanor elude.

