OSP: Armed robbery suspect shot and killed by Keizer police officer

The Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Keizer Wednesday night.

At about 6 p.m., Keizer police responded to an armed robbery at the Pizza Hut, located at 4492 River Road North.

Police say the suspect fled and responding officers pursued the suspect.

During the pursuit, the suspect crashed into another vehicle and fled on foot down Springtime Court Northeast.

According to police, a confrontation occurred and a Keizer police officer discharged his firearm and hit the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

The suspect's name is not available at this time.

Chemawa Road Northeast is closed between Tecumseh Street Northeast and Kinglet Way Northeast. The road will remain closed for the next several hours as the Oregon State Police continue to investigate the incident.

