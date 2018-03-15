Police identify pedestrian hit, killed by car in Hillsboro

A woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Hillsboro, police said.

Just before 7 a.m., the woman, identified as 62-year-old Elena Rocha de Leos, was walking to start work at her job at Goodwill, located at 2920 Southeast Century Boulevard.

She was hit while crossing the street at Southeast Century Boulevard and Southeast Johnson Street and died.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Police said he was not speeding or driving while impaired.

