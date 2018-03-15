On the Go with Joe at Kells Irish Festival

St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday, so a pair of pubs in Portland is gearing up to toast all things Irish.More >
Just around the time of Pi Day, a new pizzeria is coming to Lake Oswego. Pizzeria sul Lago, run by chef Nick Ford and located at 315 First Street Suite 101, will start firing pies for the public Monday.More >
The local company known for it's pedal-produced smoothies has opened a new location in North Portland.More >
There’s an easy way to give a child an international education right now without leaving Portland.More >
Want to feel the burn? A new fitness studio in Vancouver promises its clients will get a great workout in less than an hour.More >
A popular spot in Gresham just got sweeter with a new, larger location.More >
Portland Fire & Rescue is celebrating a new museum that honors past firefighting in the Rose City.More >
For local horse lovers, there’s an event this weekend you’ll want to race over to check out.More >
An annual event for Portland’s culinary scene has returned and food-loving fans might have to loosen their belts.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >
The Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Keizer Wednesday night.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
He stopped in front of six dogs and other motorists boxed them in to stop them from running more.More >
On the day of the National School Walkout, FOX 12 learned that a 17-year-old Portland student is in custody for bringing a gun inside a high school.More >
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >
A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after eluding police during a traffic stop in Beaverton.More >
A woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Hillsboro, police said.More >
A project to replace a bridge in Clackamas County has dragged on for years, leaving residents and commuters in the area frustrated with traffic tie-ups.More >
