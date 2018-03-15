On the Go with Joe at Kells Irish Festival

St. Patrick’s Day is Saturday, so a pair of pubs in Portland is gearing up to toast all things Irish.

Kells, with its two locations in Portland, has a weekend of events planned.

At Kells downtown, located 112 Southwest 2nd Avenue, its Irish Festival is in its 27th year. The celebrations Friday to Sunday include Irish food, dancing, live music – including bagpipes – and boxing. On Sunday, it will be Family Day, which will include art, vendors and kid-friendly activities.

Meanwhile at Kells Brew Pub, located at 210 Northwest 21st Avenue, will have similar entertainment Friday and Saturday, along with its 2nd annual Irish Beer Festival, and Family Day as well Sunday.

Call me THE LORD OF THE DANCE! Cutting a rug at #kells for #StPatricksDay2018 live on @fox12oregon ! pic.twitter.com/gVoRQhnntP — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) March 15, 2018

