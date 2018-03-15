Oregon Supreme Court suspends judge who refused to marry gay cou - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon Supreme Court suspends judge who refused to marry gay couples

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

The Oregon Supreme Court has handed down the longest suspension in its history to a judge who refused to marry gay couples in the state, but stopped short of removing him from office.

Marion County Circuit Court Judge Vance Day had come to the attention of authorities after allegations including that he had refused to marry gay couples and had broken gun laws. In 2015, an ethics commission recommended that Day be removed from office. Instead, the court Thursday ordered Day suspended for three years.

Phil Lemman, a spokesman for the Oregon Judicial Department, said the suspension was the longest in the court's history.

The move resolves ethics charges against Day, but does not affect related criminal charges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

