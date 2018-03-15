James Comey coming to Portland next month

A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >
The Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Keizer Wednesday night.More >
The Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Keizer Wednesday night.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
He stopped in front of six dogs and other motorists boxed them in to stop them from running more.More >
He stopped in front of six dogs and other motorists boxed them in to stop them from running more.More >
On the day of the National School Walkout, FOX 12 learned that a 17-year-old Portland student is in custody for bringing a gun inside a high school.More >
On the day of the National School Walkout, FOX 12 learned that a 17-year-old Portland student is in custody for bringing a gun inside a high school.More >
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >
A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after eluding police during a traffic stop in Beaverton.More >
A 25-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after eluding police during a traffic stop in Beaverton.More >
A woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Hillsboro, police said.More >
A woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Hillsboro, police said.More >
A project to replace a bridge in Clackamas County has dragged on for years, leaving residents and commuters in the area frustrated with traffic tie-ups.More >
A project to replace a bridge in Clackamas County has dragged on for years, leaving residents and commuters in the area frustrated with traffic tie-ups.More >