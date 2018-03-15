James Comey coming to Portland next month

Former FBI director James Comey is scheduled to appear in Portland next month to talk about his new book on his time working for the federal government.

On April 21, Comey will be hosting a talk at Revolution Hall based on his upcoming book "A Higher Loyalty," in which he wrote his "never-before-told experiences from some of the highest-stakes situations of his long and distinguished career in the past two decades of American government," according to the host of the event, Powell's City of Books.

Appointed by former President Barack Obama, Comey worked as director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017. Before that role, Comey served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the U.S. Deputy Attorney General in the George W. Bush administration,

From the prosecution of the Mafia and Martha Stewart to overseeing the Hillary Clinton email investigation, Comey shares a lot within his book's 304 pages, Powell's said.

For anyone interested in attending the talk, tickets will go on sale next Thursday at RevolutionHall.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.