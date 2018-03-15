Troopers ID suspect who was shot, killed by Keizer police; officer identified

Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday that left a man dead.

Around 6 p.m., Keizer police responded to an armed robbery at the Pizza Hut, located at 4492 River Road North.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Chapman, 26, from Salem, led police on a chase until Chapman crashed into a vehicle and fled on foot.

Upon a confrontation, a Keizer police officer identified as Tyler Wampler shot at and hit the suspect. Police said Chapman was killed in the shooting.

No officers were injured.

Officer Wampler has been employed with Keizer Police Department since January of 1992 and is currently assigned to the patrol division.

Wampler has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation, according to troopers.

Troopers said names of any additional officers present at the scene will not be released at this time.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.