Wilson High School announces 2018 Rose Festival Court princess

Wilson High School announced its 2018 Rose Festival Court princess on Thursday.

Anna Keen, a senior, plans to attend a four-year university and major in a business-related field. She hopes to travel the world as a manager in marketing, PR, or the entertainment business.

Keen is the founder of Wilson’s first Asian Pacific Islander Student Union, a representative for Wilson on the PPS District Student Council and a member of numerous activities.

When she not spending time focusing on school, she enjoys exploring the world through travel, language, food and culture and attends various road trips every year.

She said her favorite Rose Festival event is the Grand Floral Parade because, “seeing the diversity in faces among the crowds, the representation from different countries in the parade, the beautiful and meticulous details of the floats and the overall enjoyment and excitement of everyone keeps me smiling the whole time.”

The 2018 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

