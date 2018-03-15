Anonymous tip leads to arrest of wanted attempted murder suspect in Hillsboro

An anonymous tip led to the arrest of an attempted murder suspect accused of stabbing a man with a drill bit outside a Fred Meyer store, according to deputies.

Deputies received the tip at around noon Wednesday regarding 29-year-old Samuel Lund.

Lund was named the suspect in last Friday’s stabbing investigation outside the Fred Meyer store in Cornelius.

Investigators said the stabbing occurred after an altercation involving two men and a woman at 5:47 a.m., before the store was open.

The woman in the incident told FOX 12 the argument was between Lund, who she said was her ex-boyfriend, and her current boyfriend.

Emergency crews took the stabbing victim to the hospital with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Lund was not found after a search of the area and investigators released photos of him to the public to assist in tracking him down.

Lund was reported to be at a home on the 100 block of Southeast 26th Avenue in Hillsboro on Wednesday afternoon.

Hillsboro police responded to the scene and took Lund into custody. He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a parole violation warrant.

The anonymous tipster said media coverage of the case prompted the call to authorities.

