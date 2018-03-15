Portland volunteers prepare for major disaster response, including massive earthquake

A new study released by the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) that found if a 9.0 earthquake struck Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas counties, the potential impact could be devastating.

In Portland, there is a set of neighborhood volunteers ready to respond at a moment's notice, no matter what kind of disaster hits.

The group is called the Neighborhood Emergency Team or NET for short. They are more than 1,500 members strong and another 400+ are in training,

“We are as a group going to have to work together,” NET Leader Mark Ginsberg said as he was showing preparedness supplies.

The group is trained to help turn off natural gas to homes, help people out of buildings and be there as first responders in their neighborhoods in the event of a natural disaster like the Cascadia Quake.

“Something like going to evacuate a school if it is during the daytime or a senior facility or even just going house to house to make sure our neighbors are okay, that is what we will be doing,” Ginsberg said.

He along with other volunteers have gone through 24 hours worth of training to be ready to respond.

“Every disaster study shows that neighbors do come together and do work well, 80 percent of rescues after a mass casualty event is done by civilians, it’s not by police and fire because they are busy,” Ginsberg said.

Some members are also helping neighbors with putting together disaster kits and how to be prepared on the neighborhood level whether at work or home. Ginsberg stresses that it is better to have some level of preparedness versus nothing at all and he encourages everyone living in the Pacific Northwest to take action.

“Every single person that does a little bit, even if it is just a little bit helps reduce the stresses on the whole, on all of us,” Ginsberg said.

