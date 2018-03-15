One person critically injured in SE Portland house fire

A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
In the past couple years, several massive earthquakes have devastated countries around the globe and for the Pacific Northwest, officials say a giant quake is due and locals need to be prepared.More >
In the past couple years, several massive earthquakes have devastated countries around the globe and for the Pacific Northwest, officials say a giant quake is due and locals need to be prepared.More >
A woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Hillsboro, police said.More >
A woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Hillsboro, police said.More >
On the day of the National School Walkout, FOX 12 learned that a 17-year-old Portland student is in custody for bringing a gun inside a high school.More >
On the day of the National School Walkout, FOX 12 learned that a 17-year-old Portland student is in custody for bringing a gun inside a high school.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
The Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Keizer Wednesday night.More >
The Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Keizer Wednesday night.More >
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >
The Broward Sheriff's Office has released 27 minutes of footage from outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the afternoon of the Valentine's Day massacre.More >
The Broward Sheriff's Office has released 27 minutes of footage from outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the afternoon of the Valentine's Day massacre.More >
He stopped in front of six dogs and other motorists boxed them in to stop them from running more.More >
He stopped in front of six dogs and other motorists boxed them in to stop them from running more.More >
A pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday, killing four and injuring at least ten people, authorities said.More >
A pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday, killing four and injuring at least ten people, authorities said.More >