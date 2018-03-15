One person critically injured in SE Portland house fire

One person was critically injured in a house fire in southeast Portland on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to Southeast 42nd Avenue and Nehalem Street at around 3:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a house heavily involved in fire.

The only person in the home got out, but firefighters said that person was taken to the hospital with injuries described as critical.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.